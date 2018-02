Feb 14 (Reuters) - STRYKER CORP:

* STRYKER CROSSES THE 95% THRESHOLDS IN VEXIM AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO FILE A PROPOSED PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF VEXIM

* ‍SQUEEZE-OUT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q2 2018

* PRICE PER SHARE OF EUR 20