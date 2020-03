March 10 (Reuters) - STS GROUP AG:

* STS GROUP AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 - FORECAST FOR REVENUES AND EARNINGS ACHIEVED

* FY REVENUES DOWN 9.6% TO 362.8 MEUR (2018: 401.2 MEUR)

* FY EBITDA UP 22.7% TO 14.6 MILLION EUR YEAR-ON-YEAR (2018: 11.9 MEUR)

* FY NET INCOME FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AMOUNTS TO MINUS 12.1 MEUR (2018: MINUS 4.8 MEUR)