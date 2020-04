April 9 (Reuters) - STS GROUP AG:

* STS GROUP AG CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR; OUTLOOK 2020: DECLINE IN REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* FY REVENUES DOWN 9.6% TO 362.8 MEUR (2018: 401.2 MEUR)

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 22.7% TO 14.6 MEUR (2018: 11.9 MEUR)

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AT 17.6 MEUR (2018: 23.7 MEUR)

* FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT (INCL. LEASES) REDUCED TO 39.1 MEUR AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 (SEPTEMBER 30, 2019: 56.2 MEUR)

* OUTLOOK 2020: DECLINE IN REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* OUTLOOK 2020: DECLINE IN REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 UNCERTAIN DUE TO COVID-19