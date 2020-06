BRIEF-STV Group Announces Proposed Placing To Raise About £16.2 Mln Via Issue Of New Shares

June 17 (Reuters) - STV Group PLC:

* STV GROUP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING

* STV GROUP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £16.2 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* STV GROUP PLC - BOARD IS CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM PROSPECTS OF GROUP

* STV GROUP PLC - AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19, TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUE WAS DOWN 42% IN APRIL, 39% IN MAY

* STV GROUP PLC - CASH SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY £18 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* STV GROUP PLC - STV’S STRONG VIEWING PERFORMANCE HAS CONTINUED INTO Q2 2020, WITH BROADCAST VIEWING UP 13% AND ONLINE VIEWING UP 70% YEAR TO DATE

* STV GROUP PLC - INCREASING BANK FACILITIES FROM £60 MILLION TO £80 MILLION