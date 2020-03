BRIEF-STV Group Posts FY Adjusted Operating Profit Up 13%

March 10 (Reuters) - STV Group PLC:

* STV GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 13% TO £22.6M

* STV GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE £123.8M VERSUS £125.9M

* STV - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £21.0M VERSUS £19.0M

* STV - AT FY-END NET DEBT £37.5M

* STV GROUP - TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE UP IN Q1, AND DOWN 5% IN APRIL

* STV - IMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS UNCLEAR AT THIS STAGE, BUT WE CONTINUE TO MONITOR CLOSELY

* STV - ACROSS FY CURRENTLY EXPECTS SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN REGIONAL ADVERTISING AND STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN DIGITAL