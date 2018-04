BRIEF-STV Says Q1 National Airtime Revenue Up 1 Pct

April 26 (Reuters) - STV Group PLC:

* STV NATIONAL AIRTIME REVENUE WAS UP 1% IN Q1 AS ANTICIPATED AND IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN 2% TO END OF MAY

* Q1 REGIONAL AIRTIME REVENUE IS CONTINUING TO PERFORM STRONGLY, UP 20% TO 25% FOR YEAR TO DATE TO END OF MAY

* EXPECT NATIONAL MARKET AIRTIME GROWTH IN H1 WITH FIFA WORLD CUP BEGINNING IN JUNE

* REVENUES FROM DIGITAL ACTIVITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP 20% -25% FOR YEAR TO DATE TO END OF MAY, WITH RATE OF GROWTH EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2018