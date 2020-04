April 8 (Reuters) - S&U PLC:

* S&U PLC SAYS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION UP 2% AT £35.1M (2019: £34.6M)

* S&U PLC SAYS FY REVENUE UP 8% AT £89.9M (RESTATED 2019: £83.0M)

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING COVID-19’S FUTURE IMPACTS, GROUP IS WITHDRAWING FUTURE GUIDANCE

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 50P PER ORDINARY SHARE TO BE PAID ON 10 JULY 2020 (2019: 51P)