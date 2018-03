March 27 (Reuters) - S&U Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUES UP 32% AT £79.8M (2017: £60.5M); FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION UP 20% AT £30.2M​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 6P TO 45P (2017: 39P); TOTAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR INCREASED BY 15% TO 105P (2017: 91P)​