March 20 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp:

* JAPAN’S SUBARU CORP SAYS WILL SUSPEND OUTPUT AT U.S PLANT ON MARCH 23-29

* SUBARU SAYS U.S. PLANT SUSPENSION DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS WILL LEAD TO PRODUCTION LOSS OF 1,700 VEHICLES PER DAY (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)