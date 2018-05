May 22 (Reuters) -

* SUBLIMITY THERAPEUTICS - COMPLETED $64 MILLION FINANCING TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF STI-0529 FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* SUBLIMITY THERAPEUTICS SAYS FINANCING WAS CO-LED BY ORBIMED AND LONGITUDE CAPITAL WITH PARTICIPATION FROM HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS. Source text for Eikon: