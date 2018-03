BRIEF-Subscription Period Ends In Transocean's Compulsory Acquisition Of Remaining Songa Shares

March 21 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SONGA OFFSHORE SE SHARES

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ‍INTENDS TO PURSUE A DELISTING OF SONGA OFFSHORE SHARES FROM OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE​

* TRANSOCEAN LTD- ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR TRANSOCEAN LTD.’S & TRANSOCEAN INC.’S COMPULSORY DEAL OF REMAINING SHARES IN SONGA OFFSHORE EXPIRED ON MARCH 20​

* TRANSOCEAN - ‍ EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018​