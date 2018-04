April 25 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa:

* SUBSEA 7 RE-AFFIRMS ITS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE MCDERMOTT

* SAYS IS OPEN TO CONSIDERING AMENDING ITS PROPOSAL IF IT CAN DISCOVER ADDITIONAL VALUE THROUGH DISCUSSIONS WITH MCDERMOTT MANAGEMENT TEAM

* MCDERMOTT BOARD REJECTED SUBSEA 7'S UNSOLICITED OFFER WORTH ABOUT $2 BILLION ON APRIL 20