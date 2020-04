BRIEF-Subsea 7 Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Issued On Feb. 27, 2020

April 1 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 SA:

* REG-SUBSEA 7 WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE, ISSUED ON 27 FEBRUARY 2020

* SUBSEA 7 SA - ON CORONAVIRUS: DUAL IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS AND SHARPLY LOWER COMMODITY PRICES REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT HEADWIND TO PACE OF NEW AWARDS REQUIRED TO MEET PRIOR GUIDANCE

* SUBSEA 7 SA - IT IS POSSIBLE THAT MEASURES TAKEN AROUND WORLD TO CONTAIN VIRUS MAY IMPACT COMPANY’S ABILITY TO EXECUTE EXISTING CONTRACTS AND RECOGNISE REVENUE IN 2020

* SUBSEA 7 SA - COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE TO WEATHER THESE CHALLENGES, WITH $398 MILLION CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, AS WELL AS UNDRAWN BANKING FACILITIES OF $656 MILLION