May 2 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa:

* SUBSEA 7 WITHDRAWS ITS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE MCDERMOTT

* IN LIGHT OF THIS VOTE, SUBSEA 7 CONFIRMS THAT PROPOSAL MADE TO MCDERMOTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON APRIL 17 AND PUBLISHED ON APRIL 23 IS NO LONGER VALID

* WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO GROW AND STRENGTHEN ITS BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, WITH A FOCUS ON DIFFERENTIATION THROUGH ITS MARKET LEADING CAPABILITIES AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)