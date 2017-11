Nov 16 (Reuters) - Suburban Propane Partners LP:

* Announces full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $197.1 million versus $161 mln‍​

* 70.6 million gallons of retail propane were sold in Q4 fiscal 2017, an increase of 7.4 million gallons versus prior year Q4