Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS - ON DEC 28, RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FDA THAT IT HAS EXTENDED PDUFA GOAL DATE BY 3 MONTHS FOR SNDA FOR LUBIPROSTONE

* SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXTENDED USER FEE GOAL DATE FOR THE SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION (SNDA) FOR LUBIPROSTONE IS APRIL 28, 2018- SEC FILING Source text :[bit.ly/2Ctygjm]