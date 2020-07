July 3 (Reuters) - Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* INTENDS TO CONDUCT 1 FOR 1 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CO

* OFFER PRICE FOR ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE $0.025 PER SHARE

* FOR EVERY 3 NEW SHARES, SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1 NEW OPTION

* NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE ABOUT $3.56 MILLION Source text reut.rs/2VIjsFb Further company coverage: