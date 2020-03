March 30 (Reuters) - Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* COMPANY HAS PLACED ARTIMIST PROGRAM ON HOLD INDEFINITELY

* WILL NO LONGER COMMIT RESOURCES TO PROJECT AND ALL STEPS IN SEEKING TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVAL WILL COME TO AN END

* TO CONTINUE TO HOLD TALKS WITH POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR SALE OF ARTIMIST

* DECISION TO PLACE ARTIMIST PROGRAM ON HOLD INDEFINITELY WILL NOT IMPACT OPERATIONS OF COMPANY MOVING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: