BRIEF-Suedzucker FY Consolidated Operating Profit Up At EUR 116 Million

May 14 (Reuters) - SUEDZUCKER AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SHALL BE HELD IN VIRTUAL FORM ON 16 JULY 2020

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULT JUMPED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 116 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 27) MILLION

* FY GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUES DECLINED SLIGHTLY TO EUR 6,671 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6,754) MILLION

* GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 6.9 TO 7.2 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.7) BILLION ARE EXPECTED IN FISCAL 2020/21

* FOR 2020/21CONSOLIDATED GROUP OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 300 AND 400 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 116) MILLION

* INITIAL FORECAST PUBLISHED ON 22 APRIL 2020 IS SUBJECT TO ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL IMPACT AS WELL AS DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)