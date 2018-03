March 26 (Reuters) - SUEDZUCKER AG:

* SÜDZUCKER WITH FIRST OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19

* FY 2017/18 GROUP REVENUES REACHED ABOUT EUR 7.0 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.5) BILLION

* FY GROUP OPERATING RESULT INCREASED TO ABOUT EUR 440 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 426) MILLION

* PROPOSES UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF 0.45 EURO PER SHARE

* EXPECTS GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 6.8 TO 7.1 BILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19

* FOR 2018/19 SEES GROUP OPERATING RESULT TO DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 100 TO 200 MILLION

* FOR 2018/19 SEES EBITDA LEVEL OF EUR 420 TO 520 MILLION