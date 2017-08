July 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* ‍ORDERS OF EUR 69.3 MILLION IN H1 OF 2016, ORDERS IN H1 OF 2017 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 94 MILLION​

* I AM CONFIDENT THAT POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT WILL CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)