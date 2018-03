BRIEF-Suess MicroTec FY EBIT At EUR 13.9 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC SE:

* FY EBIT OF EUR 13.9 MILLION IS 25.2% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* FY SALES OF EUR 166.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 177.6 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES (EAT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 5.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECT SALES IN RANGE OF EUR 195 MILLION TO EUR 205 MILLION

* EBIT FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 8.5% TO 10.0% AND EBITDA IN RANGE OF 11.0% TO 12.5% OF REVENUE

* IN 2018 WE DO NOT EXPECT COMPARABLE LICENSE REVENUES AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR