April 23 (Reuters) - SUESS MicroTec SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SALES OF EUR 42.7 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 85.7 PERCENT

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.8 MILLION, FOLLOWING A NEGATIVE EBIT OF EUR -4.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)