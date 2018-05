BRIEF-Suess MicroTec Q1 EBIT Up At EUR 0.8 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC SE:

* Q1 SALES OF EUR 43.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S Q1: EUR 23.0 MILLION)

* Q1 ORDER ENTRY OF EUR 38.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S Q1: EUR 46.0 MILLION)

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR 0.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S Q1: EUR -4.8 MILLION)

* AS OF MARCH 31, ORDER BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO EUR 128.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S Q1: EUR 124.5 MILLION)

* SEES 2018 SALES FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE BETWEEN EUR 195 MILLION AND EUR 205 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES (EAT) EUR 0.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S Q1: EUR -4.6 MILLION)

* EXPECTS 2018 EARNINGS MARGIN (EBIT MARGIN) IN RANGE OF 8.5 PERCENT TO 10.0 PERCENT

* SEES ORDER ENTRY FOR Q2 AND Q3 ABOVE LEVEL OF COMPARABLE QUARTERS YEAR AGO OF AROUND EUR 85 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)