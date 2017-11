BRIEF-Suess MicroTec Q3 ‍EBIT at EUR 7.0 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* ‍ORDER ENTRY AT EUR 36.9 MILLION IN Q3 2017​

* Q3 ‍SALES CAME IN AT EUR 47.1 MILLION​

* Q3 ‍EBIT WITH EUR 7.0 MILLION ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 0.24 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -0.01)​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE FROM EUR 170 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​

* ‍EBIT CONTINUES TO BE PROJECTED IN RANGE FROM EUR 15 MILLION TO EUR 19 MILLION FOR FY​

* ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, EXPECTS STRONG ORDER ENTRY IN RANGE OF EUR 40 MILLION TO EUR 50 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)