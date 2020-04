BRIEF-Suez Q1 EBITDA Down At 676 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - SUEZ SA:

* Q1 REVENUE AT €4,198M ORGANICALLY UP +0.5%,

* Q1 EBITDA AT €676M DOWN -1.5% ORGANICALLY

* IN APRIL WE’RE SEEING FULL IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON OUR REVENUES AND PROFITABILITY

* NET DEBT STABLE YEAR ON YEAR AT €10,402M END-MARCH

* ESTIMATES COVID-19 IMPACT WAS TO REDUCE Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH BY AROUND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* ESTIMATES THAT COVID-19 IMPACT WAS TO REDUCE Q1 EBITDA AND EBIT BY ORDER OF €60M

* AS WE REACH END OF APRIL WE KNOW THAT DECLINES IN VOLUMES HAVE LARGELY STOPPED

* COVID-19: IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THE IMPACT FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)