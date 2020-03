BRIEF-Suez Takes Steps To Maintain Water Service During Covid-19 Health Crisis

March 16 (Reuters) - SUEZ SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUEZ TAKES STEPS TO MAINTAIN WATER SERVICE DURING COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

* “THESE ARE TRYING TIMES FOR EVERYONE AND WE WILL DO OUR PART TO HELP. EVERY DAY OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS SAME. OUR CUSTOMERS CAN DEPEND ON US TO DELIVER SAFE AND RELIABLE WATER,”-CEO

* COMPANY IS MONITORING STATE AND NATIONAL ADVISORIES REGARDING COVID-19 AND FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FROM CDC AND LOCAL HEALTH AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE AGENCIES

* CREWS WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO RESPOND TO ANY EMERGENCIES IN FIELD, AS WELL AS CONDUCT MANDATORY WATER QUALITY TESTS

* PLANS WILL BE ADAPTED AS NECESSARY TO MINIMIZE RISK OF EXPOSURE FOR CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY WILL NOT SHUT OFF SERVICE TO ANY CUSTOMERS FOR DURATION OF THIS CRISIS

* SUEZ OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO PUBLIC DURING DURATION OF CRISIS

* COMPANY HAS CONTINGENCY PLANS AND PROCEDURES IN PLACE AND CONTINUES TREATMENT AND TESTING PROTOCOLS