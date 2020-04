April 9 (Reuters) - SUEZ SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY, REDUCTION OF DIVIDEND OF ALMOST A THIRD TO 0.45€ PER SHARE, PROPOSED TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

* CEO AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE DECIDED TO DONATE 25% OF THEIR SALARIES DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* SUPPORT OF EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN PLACED ON PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT

* SUEZ FOUNDATION TO ALLOCATE SIGNIFICANT PART OF ITS BUDGET TO COVID-19 SUPPORT MEASURES Source text : bit.ly/2XluzWk

