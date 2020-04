April 16 (Reuters) - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp:

* SUGARBUD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AGRO-GREENS NATURAL PRODUCTS FOR CRAFT CANNABIS PRE-ROLL PRODUCTS

* SUGARBUD EXPECTS DISTRIBUTION OF ITS CRAFT CANNABIS PRE-ROLL PRODUCTS TO BEGIN IN Q3 2020