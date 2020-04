BRIEF-Sugarbud Announces Brand Licensing & Distribution Agreement With Agro-Greens Natural Products

April 15 (Reuters) - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp:

* SUGARBUD ANNOUNCES BRAND LICENSING & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AGRO-GREENS NATURAL PRODUCTS, UPDATES TIMING ON ENTRY INTO AUTHORIZED PROVINCIAL RETAIL SALES

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP - WILL PROCESS AND PACKAGE ITS OWN CRAFT CANNABIS DRIED FLOWER PRODUCTS

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP - AGRO-GREENS WILL ACT UNDER A LICENSE FROM SUGARBUD AS AUTHORIZED SALES AND DISTRIBUTION INTERMEDIARY

* SUGARBUD - EXPECTS TO BEGIN SHIPPING ITS SUGARBUD BRANDED CRAFT CANNABIS DRIED FLOWER PRODUCT SIGNIFICANTLY EARLIER THAN LATE Q3 LAUNCH DATE