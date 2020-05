May 22 (Reuters) - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp:

* SUGARBUD ANNOUNCES NON-DILUTIVE SECURED $5.0 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH CONNECT FIRST CREDIT UNION LTD.

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS - PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED TO REPAY $2.04 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING DEBT FACILITY

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS - CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITY WITH PILLAR CAPITAL CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)