April 13 (Reuters) - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp:

* SUGARBUD ANNOUNCES WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR THE PROVINCE OF SASKATCHEWAN WITH NATIONAL CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS- NCD WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PROVINCIAL WHOLESALER AND DISTRIBUTOR FOR SUGARBUD AND/OR ITS INTERMEDIARIES

* SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST RECREATIONAL PREMIUM DRIED CANNABIS PRODUCTS IN LATE Q3 2020