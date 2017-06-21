FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sulliden enters agreement with Pitchblack to sell option to buy Troilus Gold Project
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sulliden enters agreement with Pitchblack to sell option to buy Troilus Gold Project

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Sulliden Minerals Sa

* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - co to sell outstanding equity securities of Sulliden Sub to Pitchblack for issuance of 100 million shares of Pitchblack to co

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - also entered agreement with 251 ontario ltd to extinguish 251's option in troilus project

* Deemed sale price for sulliden sub shares is $41 million

* Sulliden Minerals Sa - agreement with 251 ontario ltd in exchange for 251 receiving their pro rata portion of consideration

* Sulliden currently owns 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares of pitchblack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.