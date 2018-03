March 15 (Reuters) - SULTAN CENTER FOOD PRODUCTS COMPANY :

* MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO SEEK DIVESTITURE OF ALL NON-CORE ASSETS, INVESTMENTS AS PART OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* TILL NOW HAS SOLD NON-CORE ASSETS WORTH ABOUT 13.5 MILLION DINARS

* IN TALKS WITH BANKS TO RESTRUCTURE 100 MILLION DINARS LOAN

* OBTAINED 15 MILLION DINARS LOAN TO PAY SUPPLIERS DUES

* BASED ON PROGRESS OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO REQUESTED CMA, BOURSA KUWAIT TO RESUME TRADING ON CO'S SHARES FROM MARCH 18