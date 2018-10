Oct 25 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018, ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY CHF 291 MILLION

* INCREASES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ORDER INTAKE GROWTH TO 10-12%, UP FROM 7-10% PREVIOUSLY

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 SALES AND OPEBITA MARGIN REMAINS UNCHANGED