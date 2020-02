BRIEF-Sulzer AG Says FY Basic EPS was CHF 4.52

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* FY SALES +10.8% ORGANIC, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS +13.0%

* SULZER, ON 2020 GUIDANCE, SAYS EXPECTED ORDER GROWTH 2% TO 4%; SALES TO RISE IN RANGE OF 1% TO 3%, PROFITABILITY EXPECTED AROUND 10.2% TO 10.5%

* DIVIDEND INCREASE TO CHF 4.00 PER SHARE PROPOSED IN FY 2019

* SULZER SAYS FY ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 8.2% COMPARED WITH 2018

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS CHF 154.0M, +35.4%

* FY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF 4.52

* SULZER SAYS AS OF DEC 31, 2019, ORDER BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO CHF 1’792.6 MILLION VERSUS DEC 31, 2018’S BACKLOG OF CHF 1’786.9 MILLION

* SULZER SAYS FY OPERATIONAL EBITA (OPEBITA) AMOUNTED TO CHF 371.3 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 322.5 MILLION IN 2018

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 241.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 34.2% COMPARED WITH CHF 183.8 MILLION IN 2018

* SULZER SAYS FY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO CHF 319.6 MILLION, COMPARED WITH CHF 260.8 MILLION IN 2018

* SULZER SAYS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, WHICH IS CURRENTLY AFFECTING CO'S PRODUCTION IN & SUPPLY CHAIN FROM CHINA