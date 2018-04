April 16 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* SAYS ALL ASSETS UNBLOCKED, SHARES REPURCHASED FOR 109 SFR PER SHARE

* SAYS UNBLOCKING OF ITS ASSETS BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY'S OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL (OFAC) IS NOW COMPLETE