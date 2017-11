Nov 20 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* APPOINTS JILL LEE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 5, 2018‍​

* JILL WILL REPLACE THOMAS DITTRICH

* THOMAS DITTRICH WILL REMAIN WITH SULZER UNTIL MARCH 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2z4zuf2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)