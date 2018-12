BRIEF-Sulzer: Changes To Executive Committee Of Sulzer

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* CHANGES TO THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF SULZER

* APPOINTS FREDÉRIC LALANNE, CURRENTLY CHIEF COMMERCIAL AND MARKETING OFFICER (CCMO), AS PRESIDENT, PUMPS EQUIPMENT DIVISION

* MICHAEL STREICHER, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT PUMPS EQUIPMENT DIVISION, TO STEP DOWN FROM THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO BECOME GLOBAL HEAD, WATER PUMPS BUSINESS

* JONATHAN LLOYD, CURRENTLY HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT SERVICES, WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, REPORTING TO THE CEO Source text - bit.ly/2QJqto0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)