BRIEF-Sulzer H1 Diluted Earnings Per Share CHF 1.90

July 24 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* H1 SALES CHF 1’773.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1’591.4 MILLION

* H1 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF 1.90

* SEES FY2019 FORECASTS REACHING AN OPEBITA MARGIN (OPEBITA IN PERCENT OF SALES) OF AROUND 10%

* SAYS RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2019 FOR ORDER INTAKE TO GROW BY 6% TO 9% (PREVIOUSLY 2% TO 5%)

* SAYS RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2019 FOR SALES TO GROW BY 7% TO 9% (PREVIOUSLY 3% TO 5%)

* SULZER SAYS IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR, OUR ORDER INTAKE REACHED CHF 1.9 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 8.7% COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/32NLqkY Further company coverage: