June 20 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* SULZER RAISED CHF 385 MILLION IN THE SWISS CAPITAL MARKET YESTERDAY VIA A DUAL TRANCHE ISSUANCE

* FIRST TRANCHE OF CHF 110 MILLION HAS A TERM OF TWO YEARS AND CARRIES A COUPON OF 0.25% AT A PRICE OF 100.00%

* SECOND TRANCHE OF CHF 275 MILLION HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND CARRIES A COUPON OF 1.30% AT A PRICE OF 100.00%