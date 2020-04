BRIEF-Sulzer Withdraws Its 2020 Guidance

April 21 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* ORDERS IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020 GREW 6.5%, WELL ABOVE OUR 2-4% GUIDANCE AND THIS DESPITE IMPACTS FROM THE GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WE EXPECT THE COMMERCIAL IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO BE MORE PRONOUNCED IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* 2020 CAPEX WILL BE CUT BY CHF 60M, DOWN TO OUR CHF 70M PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE CAPEX

* WE WITHDRAW OUR 2020 GUIDANCE, WHICH EXCLUDED POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC.

* DIVIDEND MAINTAINED ON STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* Q1 SALES -4.3% ORGANIC, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS -2.2% ON CHINA AND INDIA TEMPORARY SITES CLOSURE