July 7 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* SULZER’S MASS TRANSFER TECHNOLOGY SUPPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF DANGOTE REFINERY

* REFINERY IS ESTIMATED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2022

* REFINERY COMPLEX ABLE TO PROCESS 650'000 BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL PER DAY