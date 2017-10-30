BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Poxel announce strategic partnership for development and commercialization of Imeglimin

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement with Poxel SA on Oct. 30, for the development and commercialization of Imeglimin, an investigational therapeutic agent for type 2 diabetes, in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries

* Under the Agreement, Poxel SA is entitled to receive an upfront payment of approximately 4.75 billion yen and future potential development milestone payments of up to 2.75 billion yen

