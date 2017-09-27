BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016

* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2018

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

