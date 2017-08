July 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to divest the U.S. market rights of Sunovion’s three ciclesonide products to Covis Pharma B.V. on July 13(US Eastern Time)

* The transaction is expected to close during the first half of Fiscal Year 2017, subject to customary closing conditions

