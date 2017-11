Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Forestry partners with Summarecon Agung to market single-family homes in Indonesia - Nikkei‍​

* Sumitomo Forestry to form special-purpose co in January with Summarecon Agung, taking a 49% stake, investment should total about 3.4 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2xNgQrH) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)