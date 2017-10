Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

* Yahoo Japan will hold a 51 percent stake and SMFG the other 49 percent in the 300 million yen unit which will be established as early as September - Nikkei‍​ Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2vKo8hC)