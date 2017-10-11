BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential notes offering

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential offering of senior fixed rate notes and senior floating rate notes ‍​

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it expects to issue one or more series of the senior notes in aggregate principal amounts to be determined - SEC filing

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has made an application to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to list the notes on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has also made an application for such notes to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market