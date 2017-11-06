FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to cut voting power in Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
November 6, 2017 / 8:30 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to cut voting power in Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6(Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

* Says it and Sumitomo Corporation entered into a basic agreement concerning the reorganization of their joint leasing partnership

* Says the company will transfer a part of shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (SMFL), which is a JV of the company and Sumitomo Corporation, and will cut voting power in SMFL to 50 percent from 60 percent

* Says the company and Sumitomo Corporation will hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively after the transaction

* Price undetermined

* Says transaction date will between January 2019 and March 2019

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Goxi6m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
